Global equities mixed ahead of ECB decision

By IFCMarkets

Top daily news Equity markets are mixed currently with US data expected to yet again show millions more Americans sought unemployment benefits over the last week. Equities rally continued yesterday on better than feared US jobs data while economies reopen around the globe.

Forex news Currency Pair Change EUR USD -0.27% GBP USD -1.85% USD JPY +1.25% The Dollar strengthening has resumed today ahead of a Labor Department report expected to show over 44 million Americans likely sought unemployment benefits over the last eleven weeks. The ahead of a Labor Department report expected to show over 44 million Americans likely sought unemployment benefits over the last eleven weeks. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, lost 0.4% Wednesday as Automatic Data Processing reported private sector employers cut less than expected 2.76 million jobs in May, while the Institute for Supply Management said its service PMI came in at 45.4 in May, above the consensus forecast of 44.7. EUR/USD and GBP/USD continued climbing yesterday as euro-zone services purchasing managers index rose to 30.5 in May from 12 in April, above the flash reading of 28.7 and a three-month high. Both pairs are down currently ahead of the European Central Bank policy decision today. Both USD/JPY and AUD/USD continued climbing yesterday with Australian dollar lower against greenback currently as Australian retail sales fell 17.7% in April, while yen still higher.

Stock Market news Indices Change Dow Jones Index -0.55% Nikkei Index +0.54% Hang Seng Index -1.2% GB 100 Index -0.32% Futures on three main US stock indexes are down after a surge on Wednesday. Stock indexes in US ended sharply higher on Wednesday after data from Automatic Data Processing showed private sector employers cut much- less-than feared 2.76 million jobs in May, following a drop of 20.2 million in April. The three main US stock indexes recorded gains ranging from 0.8% to 2%. European stock indexes are mixed currently following a three-session-in-a-row rally despite Germany unveiling Wednesday its second economic stimulus package since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, which brings the total value to €1.3 trillion ($1.5 trillion). Asian indexes are mixed today after Trump administration suspended passenger flights by four Chinese airlines to and from the United States starting June 16, citing failure by Beijing to approve a resumption of flights to China by United and Delta Airlines.

Commodity Market news Commodities Change WTI Crude -0.02% Brent is edging lower today. Prices rose Wednesday after reports that Saudi Arabia and Russia have reached a preliminary agreement to extend existing cuts by one month instead of gradually lowering the reductions to 7.7 million barrels starting in July. The US oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures rose: July WTI added 1.3% but is falling currently. August Brent crude closed 0.6% higher at $39.79 a barrel on Wednesday.

Gold Market News Metals Change Gold -0.07% Gold prices are extending losses today. August gold lost 1.7% to $1704.80 an ounce on Wednesday.

