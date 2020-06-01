01 Jun

GBPUSD Analysis: UK manufacturing PMI upgrade bullish for GBPSD

June 1, 2020

By IFCMarkets

UK manufacturing PMI upgrade bullish for GBPSD

UK manufacturing PMI for May was revised upward: manufacturing PMI for May was revised up from preliminary reading of 40.6 to 40.7. This is bullish for GBPUSD.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Sell
Donchian Channel Buy
MA(200) Buy
Fractals Buy
Parabolic SAR Buy

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Buy
Buy stop Above 1.2425
Stop loss Below 1.2373

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

Forex and Currency News
