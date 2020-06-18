GBPUSD Analysis: Monetary easing expectations bearish for GBPUSD

By IFCMarkets
Monetary easing expectations bearish for GBPUSD
Bank of England is expected to increase bond purchases at today’s meeting: bond purchases are expected to be expanded to 745 billion pounds from 645 billion. This is bearish for GBPUSD.
|Indicator
|VALUE
|Signal
|RSI
|Neutral
|MACD
|Sell
|Donchian Channel
|Sell
|MA(200)
|Sell
|Fractals
|Sell
|Parabolic SAR
|Sell
Summary of technical analysis
|Order
|Sell
|Buy stop
|Below 1.2474
|Stop loss
|Above 1.2560
