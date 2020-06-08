GBPUSD Analysis: Continuing decline in UK consumer confidence bearish for GBPUSD

By IFCMarkets
Continuing decline in UK consumer confidence bearish for GBPUSD
British consumer confidence fell in May: GfK Consumer Confidence index dropped to -36 after falling to -34 in April, when no change was expected. This is bearish for GBPUSD.
|Indicator
|VALUE
|Signal
|RSI
|Neutral
|MACD
|Sell
|Donchian Channel
|Sell
|MA(200)
|Buy
|Fractals
|Sell
|Parabolic SAR
|Sell
Summary of technical analysis
|Order
|Sell
|Buy stop
|Below 1.2649
|Stop loss
|Above 1.2712
Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets
Free Reports:
Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.
Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter