08 Jun

GBPUSD Analysis: Continuing decline in UK consumer confidence bearish for GBPUSD

June 8, 2020

By IFCMarkets

Continuing decline in UK consumer confidence bearish for GBPUSD

British consumer confidence fell in May: GfK Consumer Confidence index dropped to -36 after falling to -34 in April, when no change was expected. This is bearish for GBPUSD.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Sell
Donchian Channel Sell
MA(200) Buy
Fractals Sell
Parabolic SAR Sell

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Sell
Buy stop Below 1.2649
Stop loss Above 1.2712

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





Forex and Currency News
Surprise Jobs Number and What It Means For Your Positions Jun 8, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - The Huge Non-Farm Payroll number released on Friday, June 5th, shocked the market.  A massive 2.5 million jobs were created in May 2020.  If you were paying attention to the data, you’ll also understand that 1.87 million…
Trump’s Final Gamble: From Chinagate to Hybrid Wars Jun 8, 2020 - By Dan Steinbock - The disastrous failure of the Trump administration to contain COVID-19 will result in catastrophic 2nd quarter data. As a result, Trump is risking his re-election on domestic unrest, fatal geopolitics and a global depression. The cold reality…
Hydrogen cars won’t overtake electric vehicles because they’re hampered by the laws of science Jun 5, 2020 - By Tom Baxter, University of Aberdeen Hydrogen has long been touted as the future for passenger cars. The hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV), which simply runs on pressurised hydrogen from a fuelling station, produces zero carbon emissions from its…