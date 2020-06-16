GBPUSD Analysis: Better than forecast UK labor report bullish for GBPUSD

By IFCMarkets
Better than forecast UK labor report bullish for GBPUSD
UK unemployment remained unchanged when an increase was forecast: the unemployment rate remained at 3.9% for April when an increase to 4.7% was expected. This is bullish for GBPUSD.
|Indicator
|VALUE
|Signal
|RSI
|Neutral
|MACD
|Sell
|Donchian Channel
|Buy
|MA(200)
|Buy
|Fractals
|Buy
|Parabolic SAR
|Sell
Summary of technical analysis
|Order
|Buy
|Buy stop
|Above 1.2686
|Stop loss
|Below 1.2607
