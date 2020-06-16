16 Jun

GBPUSD Analysis: Better than forecast UK labor report bullish for GBPUSD

June 16, 2020

By IFCMarkets

UK unemployment remained unchanged when an increase was forecast: the unemployment rate remained at 3.9% for April when an increase to 4.7% was expected. This is bullish for GBPUSD.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Sell
Donchian Channel Buy
MA(200) Buy
Fractals Buy
Parabolic SAR Sell

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Buy
Buy stop Above 1.2686
Stop loss Below 1.2607

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

