Forex Technical Analysis & Forecast 24.06.2020

Article By RoboForex.com

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After breaking 1.1280 to the upside and then reaching 1.1345, EURUSD has finished the descending impulse at 1.1300 along with the correction towards 1.1325. Possibly, today the pair may form a new descending structure to reach 1.1260 and then resume continue trading upwards with the target at 1.1350.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

After expanding the consolidation range up to 1.2540, GBPUSD is trading downwards to reach 1.2420. After that, the instrument may start another growth towards 1.2482, thus forming another consolidation range between the two latter levels. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may resume falling with the target at 1.2277.





USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

USDRUB is still falling towards 68.40. After that, the instrument may correct to reach 69.20 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 67.80.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

After finishing the descending wave at 106.06, USDJPY has completed the ascending impulse towards 106.55; right now, it is consolidating around this level. Possibly, the pair may continue growing to reach 106.90 and then fall towards 106.50. Later, the market may resume trading upwards with the target at 107.25.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

After reaching the downside target at 0.9420, USDCHF has completed the ascending impulse towards 0.9453 along with the correction at 0.9435, thus forming a new consolidation range between these two levels. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may resume growing towards 0.9550; if to the downside – form a new descending structure with the target at 0.9419.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

After completing the ascending wave at 0.6975, AUDUSD has finished the descending impulse towards 0.6923 along with the correction at 0.6960, thus forming a new consolidation range between these two levels. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may form one more ascending structure towards 0.7022; if to the downside – resume trading downwards with the target at 0.6800.





BRENT

Brent has completed the ascending wave towards 43.90; right now, it is falling to reach 41.37. Later, the market may start another growth towards 42.60 and then form a new descending structure with the target at 40.30.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

After breaking 1763.00 to the upside, Gold is expected to continue growing towards 1776.20. Later, the market may fall to return to 1763.00 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 1800.00.





BTCUSD, “Bitcoin vs US Dollar”

BTCUSD is consolidating around 9600.00. Possibly, the pair may fall towards 9500.00 and then form one more ascending structure to reach 9850.00. After that, the instrument may resume falling inside the downtrend with the target at 9500.00.





S&P 500

The Index is still consolidating around 3114.0. Possibly, today the pair may grow to reach 3165.5 and then fall to return to 3114.0. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may resume trading downwards to reach 2958.5; if to the upside – form one more ascending structure with the target at 3233.3.

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.