Forex Technical Analysis & Forecast 19.06.2020

Article By RoboForex.com

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has expanded the consolidation range down to 1.1185. Possibly, today the pair may grow to test 1.1222 from below and then resume trading downwards with the short-term target at 1.1100.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD continues forming the third wave within the downtrend. Today, the pair may correct to test 1.2470 from below and then resume trading downwards with the short-term target at 1.2250.





USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

USDRUB is consolidating around 69.90. Possibly, today the pair may fall to break 69.00 and then continue falling with the target at 68.75 or even 67.50. However, if the price breaks the range to the upside, the market may continue the correction towards 71.00.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY continues falling towards 106.60. After that, the instrument may correct to test 107.10 from below then resume trading downwards with the target at 106.00.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is still consolidating around 0.9500. Possibly, today the pair may fall to reach 0.9450 and then form one more ascending structure to break 0.9550. Later, the market may continue trading upwards with the short-term target at 0.9650.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is consolidating around 0.6900. Today, the pair may form a new descending wave towards 0.6800 and then grow to return to 0.6900. If later the price breaks the range to the downside, the market may resume trading downwards with the short-term target at 0.6716.





BRENT

Brent is moving upwards. Possibly, the pair may break 41.67 and then continue growing to reach 42.77 or even 43.43. After that, the instrument may start a new correction towards 41.65 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 47.50.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

After completing the descending impulse towards 1720.00, Gold is correcting towards 1729.00. Today, the pair may fall to reach 1705.00 and then form one more ascending structure towards 1715.00. Later, the market may start another decline with the first target at 1697.77.





BTCUSD, “Bitcoin vs US Dollar”

BTCUSD is falling to break 9000.00. After that, the instrument may continue trading inside the downtrend towards 8700.00 or even with the short-term target at 7950.00.





S&P 500

The Index is consolidating around 3115.0 without any particular direction. Possibly, the asset may expand the range down to 3062.5 and then form one more ascending structure to return to 3115.0. Later, the market may start a new decline to break 2961.4 and then continue trading downwards with the short-term target at 2755.5.

Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.