Forex Technical Analysis & Forecast 05.06.2020

Article By RoboForex.com

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After finishing the correction at 1.1192, EURUSD continues moving upwards to reach 1.1360; right now, it is consolidating above 1.1310. Possibly, the pair may break the range to the upside and reach 1.1380 or even extend this wave up to 1.1412. After that, the instrument may resume trading downwards with the target at 1.1287.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

After breaking 1.2568 to the upside, GBPUSD is expected to trade upwards and reach 1.2650. After that, the instrument may start a new decline to return to 1.2568, thus forming a new consolidation range between these two levels. If later the price breaks the range to the upside, the market may grow to reach 1.2780; if to the downside – resume trading downwards.





USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

USDRUB is finishing the correction at 69.60. Later, the market may resume trading inside the downtrend with the target at 67.80.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

After completing the correction at 108.70, USDJPY is growing to break 109.14 to the upside. Possibly, the pair may reach 109.70 and then start another decline towards 108.12.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

After finishing the descending wave at 0.9550, USDCHF is consolidating near the lows. If later the price breaks the range to the upside at 0.9565, the market may grow to reach 0.9590; if to the downside at 0.9545 – resume trading downwards with the target at 0.9525.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

After breaking 0.6934 to the upside, AUDUSD is expected to continue growing towards 0.7014. Later, the market may fall to break 0.6934 and then form a new descending structure with the target at 0.6868.





BRENT

After breaking 40.00, Brent is expected to continue growing towards 41.00. After that, the instrument may correct to reach 38.70 and then resume trading upwards with the target at 45.50.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

After finishing the ascending wave at 1720.40, Gold is moving downwards to reach 1704.60. Later, the market may break it and then continue trading downwards with the target at 1690.30.





BTCUSD, “Bitcoin vs US Dollar”

BTCUSD has finished the ascending structure at 9700.00. Today, the pair may continue trading upwards towards 10000.00 and then start another decline with the first target at 9000.00.





S&P 500

The Index has completed the correctional wave at 3094.0; right now, it is moving upwards. Possibly, today the asset may break 3133.3 and reach the next target at 3167.2. After that, the instrument may start consolidating close to the highs.

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.