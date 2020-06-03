Forex Technical Analysis & Forecast 03.06.2020

Article By RoboForex.com

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After breaking the consolidation range to the upside, EURUSD is expected to continue growing towards 1.1237 or even 1.1250. Today, the pair may reach the former level and then start a new correction towards 1.1175. Later, the market may resume trading upwards with the target at 1.1250.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is still trading upwards. Possibly, the pair may extend the current wave up to 1.2646. After that, the instrument may start a new decline with the target at 1.2481.





USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

After finishing the descending wave at 68.80, USDRUB is expected to consolidate around this level. Later, the market may break this range to the downside to reach 68.00 and then start another correction with the target at 70.70.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

After breaking 107.90to the upside, USDJPY has reached 108.70. Today, the pair may correct downwards to return to 107.90 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 109.41.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is still consolidating around 0.9616. If later the price breaks the range to the downside at 0.9600, the market may fall to reach 0.9550; if to the upside at 0.9630 – resume trading upwards with the target at 0.9690.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD trading upwards; it has reached 0.6950 and right now is consolidating below this level. Possibly, the pair may break fall towards 0.6868 and then extend the ascending wave up to 0.7015.





BRENT

After reaching 39.10 and forming a new consolidation range around this level, Brent has broken it to the upside to reach 40.10. Today, the asset is expected to continue growing towards 41.00. After that, the instrument may start consolidating. If later the price breaks the range to the downside, the market may correct with the target at 37.70.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

After rebounding from 1744.00 downwards, Gold has reached the downside border of the range at 1727.27; right now, it is consolidating around this level. If later the price breaks the range to the downside, the market may resume falling with the target at 1709.20; if to the upside – form one more ascending structure to reach 1744.40.





BTCUSD, “Bitcoin vs US Dollar”

After completing the descending structure at 9750.00 and breaking this level downwards, BTCUSD is expected to continue falling towards 9085.00. Later, the market may grow to test 9700.00 from below and then continue the correction with the target at 8500.00.





S&P 500

The Index has completed the ascending wave at 3090.5. Today, the asset may correct to reach 3073.6 and then start another growth with the target at 3125.5.

Attention!

