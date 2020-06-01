Forex Technical Analysis & Forecast 01.06.2020 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDRUB, USDJPY, USDCHF, AUDUSD, GOLD, BRENT, BTCUSD, S&P 500)

Article By RoboForex.com

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After finishing another ascending wave at 1.1111, EURUSD is consolidating around 1.1118. Possibly, the pair may expand the range up to 1.1157 and then return to 1.1118. If later the price breaks the range to the upside, the market may start a new growth towards 1.1192; if to the downside – resume trading inside the downtrend with the target at 1.1081.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

After breaking 1.2362 to the upside, GBPUSD is expected to continue growing towards 1.2447. After that, the instrument may start a new decline to reach 1.2362 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 1.2518.





USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

USDRUB is consolidating to break 70.70 to the downside. Possibly, the pair may reach 69.86 and then return to 70.70 to test it from below. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending structure with the target at 69.44, at least.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

After completing the ascending structure at 107.86, USDJPY is falling to reach 107.44. Later, the market may resume trading upwards with the target at 107.64.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF continues falling towards 0.9590. After that, the instrument may resume trading downwards with the target at 0.9650.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

After breaking 0.6692 to the upside, AUDUSD is expected to continue growing towards 0.6772. Later, the market may fall to return to 0.6692.





BRENT

After breaking 36.66, Brent is expected to reach 38.48, After that, the instrument may correct towards and return to 36.66. Later, the market may resume trading upwards with the target at 39.00 and then start a new correction towards 30.50.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

After breaking 1734.34, Gold is expected to form one more ascending structure towards 1750.10. After that, the instrument may correct to test 1734.34 from above and then resume trading upwards with the target at 1775.50.





BTCUSD, “Bitcoin vs US Dollar”

After completing the ascending wave at 9700.00, BTCUSD has finished the descending impulse to reach 9400.00 along with the correction towards 9500.00. Possibly, today the pair form a new descending structure to break 9400.00 and then continue trading downwards with the target at 9200.00.





S&P 500

The Index is still growing. Today, the asset may reach 3084.5 and then fall towards 3043.7. After that, the instrument may start a new growth with the target at 3160.5.

