26 Jun

Fibonacci Retracements Analysis 26.06.2020 (BITCOIN, ETHEREUM)

June 26, 2020

Article By RoboForex.com

BTCUSD, “Bitcoin vs US Dollar”

In the daily chart, the situation has remained unchanged for quite a long time. After Bitcoin reached the mid-term 61.8% fibo, there was a divergence but the price failed to start a new downtrend. All attempts to grow are facing strong bearish pressure. The asset is still trading between the high (10368.40) and the first correctional target, which is 23.6% fibo at 8848.00. If the instrument breaks this level, it may continue falling towards the next targets – 38.2% and 50.0% fibo at 7907.00 and 7150.00 respectively.

BITCOIN
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

As we can see in the H4 chart, after completing the local rising correction, the pair has finished the descending impulse towards 23.6% fibo at 8848.00.

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





BTCUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

ETHUSD, “Ethereum vs. US Dollar”

As we can see in the daily chart, Ethereum moving close to 76.0% fibo. Earlier, the asset tried to resume moving downwards but failed to break the support at 61.8% fibo at 212.70. The bearish scenario remains more probably but once shouldn’t exclude the possibility of further growth towards the fractal high at 288.98.

ETHEREUM
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

The H4 chart shows a more detailed structure of the current descending wave after an attempt to test the high at 253.47. The downside target may be 23.6%, 38.2%, and 50.0% fibo at 214.90, 191.00, and 171.60 respectively.

ETHUSD

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Cryptocurrencies Financial News
How To Use The ATR MT4 Indicator Jun 26, 2020 - By Orbex There are plenty of ways to use the ATR indicator on the MT4 trading platform. However, today we will be highlighting the main points that can be the most advantageous for beginner FX traders. The ATR is commonly…
Europe’s Banking Sector: When (and Why) the Rout Really Began Jun 25, 2020 - By Elliott Wave International - The financial sector has been one of the global stock market's bedrocks for decades. That's why its performance is so critical to the overall stock market health. Well, here's a chart of the European Stoxx…
Will People Accept Rampant Inflation? Hell, No! Jun 24, 2020 - What do snapping turtles and long-time investors have in common? Sector expert Michael Ballanger explains. By The Gold Report - Source: Michael Ballanger for Streetwise Reports   06/23/2020 The Weekly Missive, which usually arrives over the weekend (sometimes on Friday, sometimes…