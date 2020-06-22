Fibonacci Retracements Analysis 22.06.2020 (GOLD, USDCHF)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD continues forming the third descending wave towards 1.1100; right now, it is consolidating above 1.1170. Possibly, the pair may correct to reach 1.1220 and then fall towards 1.1155. Later, the market may test 1.1170 from below and then resume trading downwards with the short-term target at 1.1100.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD continues forming the third wave within the downtrend towards 1.2250. right now, it is consolidating above 1.2340. Today, the pair may correct to test 1.2470 from below and then resume trading downwards with the short-term target at 1.2250.





USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

USDRUB is falling towards 69.00. After that, the instrument may correct to reach 69.50 and then resume falling with the short-term target at 68.40.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY continues falling towards 106.60; right now, it is consolidating above 106.80. Possibly, the pair may correct to test 107.00 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 106.60.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is still consolidating around 0.9500 without any particular direction. There are two equally possibly scenarios: growth towards 0.9540 and decline to reach 0.9450. After reaching 0.9450, the instrument may form one more ascending structure to break 0.9550 and then continue trading upwards with the short-term target at 0.9650.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

After completing the descending wave at 0.6808, AUDUSD is correcting towards 0.6900. Later, the market may form a new descending wave to break 0.6800 and then continue trading downwards with the short-term target at 0.6720.





BRENT

After finishing the ascending wave at 42.77 and the correction towards 41.00, Brent has completed the ascending impulse to reach 42.40; right now, it is consolidating below this level. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may resume growing to reach 43.43; if to the downside – start a new correction towards with the target at 41.66.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is moving upwards; it has broken 1736.60 to the upside and may continue growing to reach 1760.10. Later, the market may correct towards 1737.22 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 1768.45.





BTCUSD, “Bitcoin vs US Dollar”

After finishing the correction at 9150.0, BTCUSD is growing to break 9450.00. After that, the instrument may continue trading upwards to reach 9700.00. Later, the market may form a new descending structure to break 9150.00 and then continue falling inside the downtrend with the short-term target at 8800.00.





S&P 500

After completing the descending wave at 3060.1, the Index is expected to grow towards 3114.9, thus forming a new consolidation range. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may resume trading downwards to reach 2958.5; if to the upside – form one more ascending structure with the target at 3222.2.

