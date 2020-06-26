26 Jun

Feeder Cattle Analysis: Lower meat supply bullish for FCATTLE

June 26, 2020

By IFCMarkets

Lower meat supply bullish for FCATTLE

US frozen meat supplies have been falling as frozen meat was consumed amid falling meat production when slaughterhouses and processing plants were shut down during the coronavirus outbreak. The total US red meat supplies (includes beef, pork and mutton) in freezers were estimated down 18% from the previous month by US Department of Agriculture National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) monthly report released Monday. Lower meat supply is bullish for the feeder cattle price. However while cattle placements have been declining to normal levels estimated at 99% for May above expectations of 96%, according to US Department of Agriculture’s monthly Cattle on Feed report released last Friday, there is still a massive cattle backlog as slaughterhouses are yet returning to normal operation after shutdowns. Increasing meat production is a downside risk for the feeder cattle price.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Sell
Donchian Channel Neutral
MA(50) Buy
Fractals Buy
Parabolic SAR Buy

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Buy
Buy stop Above 135.66
Stop loss Below 129.19

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

