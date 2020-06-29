Explorer Drills ‘High-Grade Hits’ in Quebec

By The Gold Report

Source: Streetwise Reports 06/26/2020

A Laurentian Bank Securities report notes Troilus Gold’s new drill results from the final holes of its latest drill campaign demonstrate expansion potential.

In a May 14 research note, Laurentian Bank Securities analyst Jacques Wortman wrote that new drill results from the Southwest Zone (SWZ) of Troilus Gold Corp.’s (TLG:TSX; CHXMF:OTCQB) Troilus project in Quebec “demonstrate expansion potential to the northeast and returned high-grade intervals, characteristic of the company’s geological model and consistent with mineralization in the past-producing Z87 pit.”

These new results, which Wortman presented in his report, are for the last six of Troilus Gold’s 11-hole, 6,000 meter (6,000m), phase 2, Southwest Zone drill program. Phase 1 encompassed seven holes.

Overall, the new findings underscore the “presence and importance of high-grade gold,” the analyst wrote, not only at Southwest but also on the Troilus property as a whole. They also support the company’s geological model that “highlights the trend for high-grade intercepts within broader disseminated mineralized zones related to fold and shear patterns that create high-grade traps,” added Wortman.

He listed some of the best assays of the batch, which come from three of the holes. TLG-ZSW20-181 returned 13.28 grams per ton (13.28 g/t) gold equivalent (Au eq) over 1m within a broader intercept of 1.18 g/t Au eq over 21m.

TLG-ZSW20-186 showed 16.1 g/t Au eq over 1.1m, 1.33 g/t Au eq over 5m and 1.43 g/t Au eq over 5m. TLG-ZSW20-190 demonstrated 46.4 g/t Au eq over 1m.

“We are encouraged by the presence of the high-grade gold traps at the SWZ,” Wortman said. “While some of these structures could potentially be accessed by open-pit mining, there is the potential that deeper mineralization will require underground mining methods, consistent with the resource base at the Z87 and J Zones.”

Troilus Gold is expected to announce sometime this month or next a resource estimate for the Troilus project, which will incorporate all of its recent Southwest Zone drill results.

Laurentian rates Troilus Gold a Buy and has a CA$3.50 per share price target on the stock. The current share price is about CA$0.98.

