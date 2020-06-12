12 Jun

EURUSD Struggling To Get A Handle Over The 1.1400 Level

June 12, 2020

By Orbex

The euro currency briefly touched the elusive 1.1400 handle earlier on Thursday.

But prices pulled back quickly suggesting that sellers are in control.

Also, given the fact that EURUSD is on a strong bullish streak, a pullback is normal.

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





For the moment, the price level near 1.1347 will be key. A close below this level might suggest further declines.

The next minor support is at 1.1261. Only a strong breakdown below this level can accelerate the declines down to 1.1132.

By Orbex

Financial News Forex and Currency News
Bulls Beware: A Dark Cloud Is Forming Over Oil Markets Jun 12, 2020 - By OilPrice.com - Bullish sentiment appears to have returned to the stock markets with a vengeance. In a historic rally that has taken even die-hard bulls by surprise, the S&P 500 has managed to claw back all of its 2020…
How the Federal Reserve literally makes money Jun 11, 2020 - By William J. Luther, Florida Atlantic University  The Federal Reserve has vowed to provide up to US$2.3 trillion in lending to support households, employers, financial markets and state and local governments struggling as a result of the coronavirus and corresponding…
Silver Tops Gold in May, Setting up a Summer Surge Jun 11, 2020 - Although the gold to silver ratio has tightened a bit, it remains elevated and could indicate more upside for silver, according to McAlinden Research Partners. By The Gold Report - Source: McAlinden Research for Streetwise Reports   06/10/2020 Silver and silver…