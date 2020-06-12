EURUSD Struggling To Get A Handle Over The 1.1400 Level

By Orbex

The euro currency briefly touched the elusive 1.1400 handle earlier on Thursday.

But prices pulled back quickly suggesting that sellers are in control.

Also, given the fact that EURUSD is on a strong bullish streak, a pullback is normal.

For the moment, the price level near 1.1347 will be key. A close below this level might suggest further declines.

The next minor support is at 1.1261. Only a strong breakdown below this level can accelerate the declines down to 1.1132.

