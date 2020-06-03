03 Jun

EURUSD Analysis: Lower than expected unemployment bullish for EURUSD

June 3, 2020

By IFCMarkets

Lower than expected unemployment bullish for EURUSD

Euro-zone’s unemployment rose less than feared in April: the unemployment rate rose to 7.3% from 7.1% in March, when an increase to 8.2% was expected. This is bullish for EURUSD.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Sell
Donchian Channel Buy
MA(200) Buy
Fractals Buy
Parabolic SAR Sell

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Buy
Buy stop Above 1.2238
Stop loss Below 1.1182

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

