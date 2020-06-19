19 Jun

EURUSD Analysis: Falling German consumer prices bearish for EURUSD

June 19, 2020

By IFCMarkets

Falling German consumer prices bearish for EURUSD

Producer prices in Germany continued falling in May: producer prices index declined 0.4% after 0.7% decline in April, when a 0.3% decline was expected. This is bearish for EURUSD.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Buy
Donchian Channel Neutral
Donchian Channel Sell
Fractals Neutral
Parabolic SAR Sell

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Buy
Buy stop Above 1.1194
Stop loss Below 1.1221

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

