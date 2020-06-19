EURUSD Analysis: Falling German consumer prices bearish for EURUSD

By IFCMarkets
Falling German consumer prices bearish for EURUSD
Producer prices in Germany continued falling in May: producer prices index declined 0.4% after 0.7% decline in April, when a 0.3% decline was expected. This is bearish for EURUSD.
|Indicator
|VALUE
|Signal
|RSI
|Neutral
|MACD
|Buy
|Donchian Channel
|Neutral
|Donchian Channel
|Sell
|Fractals
|Neutral
|Parabolic SAR
|Sell
Summary of technical analysis
|Order
|Buy
|Buy stop
|Above 1.1194
|Stop loss
|Below 1.1221
