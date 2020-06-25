EURUSD Analysis : EURUSD bias bearish despite recovering German consumer confidence

By IFCMarkets
EURUSD bias bearish despite recovering German consumer confidence
Consumer confidence in Germany continued to recover in June: German GfK consumer climate index rose to -9.6 in June from -18.6 in May, when a recovery to -11.7 was expected. This is bullish for EURUSD, but the pair is still falling.
|Indicator
|VALUE
|Signal
|RSI
|Neutral
|MACD
|Sell
|Donchian Channel
|Sell
|MA(200)
|Sell
|Fractals
|Sell
|Parabolic SAR
|Sell
Summary of technical analysis
|Order
|Sell
|Buy stop
|Below 1.1214
|Stop loss
|Above 1.1259
Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets
