EURUSD Analysis : EURUSD bias bearish despite recovering German consumer confidence

June 25, 2020

By IFCMarkets

Consumer confidence in Germany continued to recover in June: German GfK consumer climate index rose to -9.6 in June from -18.6 in May, when a recovery to -11.7 was expected. This is bullish for EURUSD, but the pair is still falling.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Sell
Donchian Channel Sell
MA(200) Sell
Fractals Sell
Parabolic SAR Sell

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Sell
Buy stop Below 1.1214
Stop loss Above 1.1259

