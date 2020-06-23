EURUSD Analysis: Euro-zone’s manufacturing sector decline slowing bullish for EURUSD

By IFCMarkets
Euro-zone’s manufacturing sector decline slowing bullish for EURUSD
Euro-zone’s service sector contraction slowed for second month in June: the flash manufacturing PMI rose to 46.9 from 39.4 in May, when an increase to 43.9 was expected. This is bullish for EURUSD.
|Indicator
|VALUE
|Signal
|RSI
|Neutral
|MACD
|Buy
|Donchian Channel
|Neutral
|MA(200)
|Buy
|Fractals
|Buy
|Parabolic SAR
|Buy
Summary of technical analysis
|Order
|Buy
|Buy stop
|Above 1.1304
|Stop loss
|Below 1.1232
