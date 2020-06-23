23 Jun

EURUSD Analysis: Euro-zone’s manufacturing sector decline slowing bullish for EURUSD

Euro-zone’s service sector contraction slowed for second month in June: the flash manufacturing PMI rose to 46.9 from 39.4 in May, when an increase to 43.9 was expected. This is bullish for EURUSD.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Buy
Donchian Channel Neutral
MA(200) Buy
Fractals Buy
Parabolic SAR Buy

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Buy
Buy stop Above 1.1304
Stop loss Below 1.1232

