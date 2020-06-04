04 Jun

EURUSD Analysis: Continuing decline in euro-zone retail sales bearish for EURUSD

June 4, 2020

By IFCMarkets

Continuing decline in euro-zone retail sales bearish for EURUSD

Euro-zone retail sales continued to fall in April: retail sales dropped 11.7% over month after 11.1% decline in March. This is bearish for EURUSD.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Sell
Donchian Channel Sell
MA(200) Buy
Fractals Sell
Parabolic SAR Sell

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Sell
Buy stop Below 1.1194
Stop loss Above 1.1222

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





Forex and Currency News
Gold & Silver “Washout” – Get Ready For A Big Move Higher Jun 4, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - Gold and Silver moved lower early on June 2nd and 3rd.  Our research team believes this is a “Washout Low” price rotation following a technical pattern that will prompt a much higher rally in precious metals.  This…
South Africa must get ready for an inevitable loosening of trade ties with the US Jun 4, 2020 - By Mills Soko, University of the Witwatersrand In six months’ time the world’s gaze will be trained on what is gearing up to be a contentious and hotly contested presidential election in the US. Irrespective of who emerges victorious between…
US Stock Market Sets Up Technical Patterns – Pay Attention Jun 3, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - The recent “melt-up” in the US stock market after a moderate downside price move in early May 2020 has set up a number of technical patterns that traders need to pay attention to.  This melt-up trend may…