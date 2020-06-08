Euro Gives Back Some Gains On Profit Taking

By Orbex
The euro currency gave back some gains on Friday, closing on a bearish note.
But, this came right after prices reached a new three-month high of 1.1382.
Despite the pullback, the bias in EURUSD remains to the upside. Unless there are signs of a lower high forming, EURUSD remains on track to post further gains.
Free Reports:
Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.
Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter
Forming a lower high, of course, will change this view. It would put the euro on a path towards a correction lower.
Minor support is seen at 1.2378 which could stall prices from declines. But a close below this level might accelerate declines down to 1.1132.
By Orbex