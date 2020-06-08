08 Jun

Euro Gives Back Some Gains On Profit Taking

June 8, 2020

By Orbex

The euro currency gave back some gains on Friday, closing on a bearish note.

But, this came right after prices reached a new three-month high of 1.1382.

Despite the pullback, the bias in EURUSD remains to the upside. Unless there are signs of a lower high forming, EURUSD remains on track to post further gains.

Forming a lower high, of course, will change this view. It would put the euro on a path towards a correction lower.

Minor support is seen at 1.2378 which could stall prices from declines. But a close below this level might accelerate declines down to 1.1132.

