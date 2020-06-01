01 Jun

Dollar net short bets increase as US jobless number rises to 40 million

June 1, 2020

By IFCMarkets

US dollar bearish bets increased to $8.60 billion from $7.67 against the major currencies during the one week period, according to the report of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) covering data up to May 26 and released on Friday May 29. The change in overall dollar position was mainly due to significant decrease in bearish bets on Canadian dollar, and increase in bullish bets on Japanese yen and euro as the Japanese government announced it was considering a fresh stimulus package worth over $929 billion while data showed euro-zone’s economic activity contracted less drastically in May. The Pound, Canadian and Australian dollars maintained net short positions against the dollar. The bearish dollar bets rose as minutes of the Fed’s April policy meeting showed officials discussed how to convince markets that interest rates will stay low for a long time. Bearish bets on dollar increased as US Labor department report showed nearly 40 million Americans lost their jobs in the previous nine weeks.

 

CFTC Sentiment vs Exchange Rate

May 26 2020 Bias Ex RateTrend Position $ mln Weekly Change
CAD bearish negative -2463 49
AUD bearish positive -2694 -111
EUR bullish positive 10318 412
GBP bearish positive -1716 -263
CHF bullish positive 1131 8
JPY bullish negative 4023 835
Total 8598

 

commitment of traders net long short
commitment of traders weekly change
market sentiment ratio long short positions

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

Note:
This overview has an informative and tutorial character and is published for free. All the data, included in the overview, are received from public sources, recognized as more or less reliable. Moreover, there is no guarantee that the indicated information is full and precise. Overviews are not updated. The whole information in each overview, including opinion, indicators, charts and anything else, is provided only for familiarization purposes and is not financial advice or а recommendation. The whole text and its any part, as well as the charts cannot be considered as an offer to make a deal with any asset. IFC Markets and its employees under any circumstances are not liable for any action taken by someone else during or after reading the overview.

