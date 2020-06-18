18 Jun

DE30 Analysis: Improving German data bullish for DE30

June 18, 2020

By IFCMarkets

Improving German data bullish for DE30

Germany’s economic data of the last couple of weeks were not all bad. While trade and current account surplus fell more than forecast in April with factory orders dropping more than expected, construction activity contraction slowed in May and investors’ sentiment improved more than forecast for June. Thus, the construction PMI for May rose to 40.1 from 31.9 in April. Readings above 50 indicate expansion of activities in the sector, below 50 indicate contraction. And the ZEW indicator of economic sentiment for Germany increased for the third consecutive time reaching 63.4 for June from 51 in May when an increase to 60 was forecast. Both expectations and assessment of the current situation improved. The improvement in economic data is the result of reopening of economies after lockdown measures are being lifted gradually, as well as various stimulus measures. Thus, the European Council is meeting at the end of the week to discuss a recovery proposal by the bloc’s executive to raise 750 billion euros worth of debt to supplement spending worth 1.1 trillion euros in 2021-27. Positive data are bullish for DE30.

Indicator VALUE Signal
MACD Buy
Stochastic Neutral
Donchian Channel Buy
MA(200) Buy
Fractals Buy
Parabolic SAR Buy

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Buy
Buy stop Above 12431.28
Stop loss Below 11806.85

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





Financial News Stock Market News
Fibonacci Price Modeling Suggests Massive Resistance Range In US Markets Jun 17, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - The big selloff in the US markets last week (-1600 pts in the Dow Jones) on the comments from the US Fed aligns with previous Fibonacci Price Trigger levels throughout the early portion of 2020 to create…
Could China’s strategic pork reserve be a model for the US? Jun 17, 2020 - By David L. Ortega, Michigan State University During the height of the coronavirus pandemic, we became accustomed to face-masked shoppers, social distancing and one-way aisles at the grocery store. But most shocking was the scene at the supermarket meat case.…
A Battle for the Ages Jun 17, 2020 - By The Gold Report - Source: Michael Ballanger for Streetwise Reports   06/15/2020 Sector expert Michael Ballanger critiques the latest news and moves in the stock and precious metals markets. As I was watching the pompom news channel (CNBC), they went…