02 Jun

CORN Analysis: Drought in South America could cut corn crop

June 2, 2020

By IFCMarkets

Drought in South America could cut corn crop

Argentina is the 4th largest producer and exporter of corn in the world. Paraguay grows not much corn, but it takes the 11th place in its exports to the world. The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported that US corn exports totaled 477 million bushels over the past week. This is 1.2 million bushels more than a week earlier and 14 million bushels more than the same week last year. Japan purchased 39% of US corn exports last week. Other major buyers were Mexico, South Korea and Colombia. Note that according to the CFTC, the volume of net short positions for corn has peaked since April 2019. This happened because at the end of April this year, corn quotes fell to a minimum since 2009. Now they are trying to correct upward. If market players have to close short positions, this could trigger a speculative price increase.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Buy
MA(200) Neutral
Fractals Neutral
Parabolic SAR Buy
Bollinger Bands Buy

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Buy
Buy stop Above 333
Stop loss Below 307

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





Financial News Soft Commodities
Is USDCNH About To Reverse? Jun 2, 2020 - By Orbex - Chinese Factory Sector Recovery Stalling? The latest Chinese manufacturing PMI was released this week by the Chinese national statistics agency. The data showed that activity in the factory sector barely managed to remain in positive territory last…
Investors could be hit by uneven stock markets Jun 2, 2020 - By George Prior Investors could be hit by uneven global stock markets, warns the CEO of one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory organizations. The warning from Nigel Green, chief executive and founder of deVere comes as stock markets…
Deflation: Why the “Japanification” of the U.S. Looms Large Jun 2, 2020 - By Elliott Wave International The U.S. faces the prospect of a Japan-like deflation. Let's begin with a brief review of Japan. Here's a chart and commentary from the 2020 edition of Robert Prechter's Conquer the Crash: Japan had one of…