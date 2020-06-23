COFFEE Analysis: The weather in Brazil can affect coffee prices

By IFCMarkets

The Brazilian real in 2 days strengthened by more than 3% against the US dollar. Such a tendency may contribute to a decline in coffee exports from Brazil. So far, the surge in coffee quotes looks speculative. Their further increase is possible if drought intensifies in the Brazilian coffee-producing region of Minas Gerais. Recall that the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) predicts an increase in world coffee production in the 2020/21 agricultural season to a record 176.1 million of 60 kg bags, which is 9.1 million more than in the previous season. Of this, an increase of 6.8 million bags, according to the USDA, should be provided by Brazil alone. Accordingly, the weather in this country may affect coffee quotes. The decrease in the estimates of the USDA and International Coffee Organization (ICO) of world coffee production and export in the 2019/20 season may be another positive factor. According to the ICO, the global coffee export from October 2019 to April 2020 already decreased by 3.8% to 72.8 million bags, compared to the same period in the previous season (2018/19).

Indicator VALUE Signal RSI Buy MACD Buy MA(200) Neutral Fractals Neutral Parabolic SAR Buy Bollinger Bands Neutral

Summary of technical analysis

Order Buy Buy stop Above 100.5 Stop loss Below 93.5

