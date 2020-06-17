17 Jun

COFFEE Analysis: Expected rise in global supply bearish for coffee price

June 17, 2020

By IFCMarkets

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Foreign Agricultural Service forecast global coffee production will exceed demand by 6.4 million bags in 2020/21, as estimated in its biannual World Markets and Trade report released recently. The USDA forecasts world coffee production for 2020/21 to be 9.1 million 60-kilogram bags higher than the previous year, at record 176.1 million. Speculators increased their net short position in ICE arabica futures by 6,326 contracts to 17,489 contracts in the week to June 9, according to Commerzbank. And analysts note that coffee demand could be negatively impacted by a second wave of coronavirus infections. An expected rise in global demand and drop in demand is bearish for coffee price.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Sell
Donchian Channel Sell
MA(200) Sell
Fractals Sell
Parabolic SAR Sell

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Sell
Buy stop Below 94.21
Stop loss Above 100.76

