CNHJPY Analysis: Chinese economy recovers faster than Japanese after quarantine

By IFCMarkets

The upward movement occurs with the yuan strengthening against the US dollar and the yen weakening. Chinese currency rises in price as chances to soften the political situation in Hong Kong increase. On Wednesday, Hong Kong’s head of administration, Carrie Lam, will visit Beijing and begin discussions with the Chinese authorities on the new national security bill. Previously, it was Carrie Lam who became the catalyst for protests in Hong Kong. Additional support for the renminbi was the very rapid recovery of the Chinese economy after quarantine caused by Covid-19. In particular, the Caixin Manufacturing PMI for May turned out to be better than forecasts and amounted to 50.7 points, which confirms the resumption of industrial growth. Car sales in China in May increased by 11.7% year-on-year. Japanese Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI Final for May amounted to only 38.4 points, which is much weaker than the Chinese figure. Industrial production in Japan in April decreased by 14.4% compared to April 2019, while in China it increased by 3.9%.

Indicator VALUE Signal RSI Sell MACD Buy MA(200) Neutral Fractals Buy Parabolic SAR Buy Bollinger Bands Buy

Summary of technical analysis

Order Buy Buy stop Above 15,27 Stop loss Below 14,87

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets