CATTLE Analysis: Lower beef supply bullish for live cattle price

Lower beef supply bullish for live cattle price
US frozen beef supplies suffered a steep drop last month according to the US Department of Agriculture National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) monthly report released a couple of days ago. The total amount of beef in freezers was recorded at 415.221 million pounds, down 64.235 million, or 13.4%, from 479.456 million the previous month. Lower supply is bullish for the live cattle price. However, US cattle ranchers experience a massive backlog even as many slaughterhouses come back online with meat production recovering after a drop because of shutdowns of slaughterhouses and processing plants due to coronavirus outbreak. Thus, processors killed an estimated 119,000 cattle last Friday, up from 115,000 cattle a week earlier. Increasing production is a downside risk for the live cattle price.
|Indicator
|VALUE
|Signal
|RSI
|Neutral
|MACD
|Neutral
|Donchian Channel
|Neutral
|MA(200)
|Sell
|Fractals
|Buy
|Parabolic SAR
|Buy
Summary of technical analysis
|Order
|Buy
|Buy stop
|Above 98.78
|Stop loss
|Below 94.06
