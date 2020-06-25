25 Jun

CATTLE Analysis: Lower beef supply bullish for live cattle price

June 25, 2020

By IFCMarkets

Lower beef supply bullish for live cattle price

US frozen beef supplies suffered a steep drop last month according to the US Department of Agriculture National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) monthly report released a couple of days ago. The total amount of beef in freezers was recorded at 415.221 million pounds, down 64.235 million, or 13.4%, from 479.456 million the previous month. Lower supply is bullish for the live cattle price. However, US cattle ranchers experience a massive backlog even as many slaughterhouses come back online with meat production recovering after a drop because of shutdowns of slaughterhouses and processing plants due to coronavirus outbreak. Thus, processors killed an estimated 119,000 cattle last Friday, up from 115,000 cattle a week earlier. Increasing production is a downside risk for the live cattle price.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Neutral
Donchian Channel Neutral
MA(200) Sell
Fractals Buy
Parabolic SAR Buy

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Buy
Buy stop Above 98.78
Stop loss Below 94.06

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

Soft Commodities
