Cassava Shares Rise on Updated Phase 2b Alzheimer’s Drug Trial Data

By The Life Science Report

Source: Streetwise Reports 06/03/2020

Shares of Cassava Sciences traded 70% higher after the firm provided updates from its Phase 2b study of PTI-125 for use in treating Alzheimer’ disease.

Clinical-stage biotechnology company Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA:NASDAQ), which focuses on neurodegenerative diseases including Alzheimer’s disease, today announced that “its management is scheduled to present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference today, June 3, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. EST.”

The firm provided an update that included discussion pertaining to “recently announced top-line results of a Phase 2b randomized, placebo-controlled study of PTI-125 in patients with Alzheimer’s disease.” The company stated that it feels that “high variability in levels of biomarkers over 28 days in placebo-treated patients, and other possible factors, may drive a reassessment of overall results for its Phase 2b study.”

The company’s President & CEO Remi Barbier commented, “We think it’s worth reflecting on what can be learned from our Phase 2b study by closely examining the clinical data, methods used to generate the data and drug effects on cognition…These on-going analyses may teach us how to move forward with our drug development plans for PTI-125 in Alzheimer’s disease.”

Cassava Sciences listed some of the key elements to its strategy to better understand the overall outcome of the Phase 2b study of PTI-125. The firm plans to re-analyze cerebrospinal samples from all study participants, analyze lymphocyte & plasma samples from all study participants and evaluate the effects of PTI-125 on cognition. The company indicated that it expects to announce the results of these analyses in H2/20.

The firm explained that PTI-125 is its lead therapeutic product candidate for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. According to the company, “PTI-125 is a proprietary, small molecule (oral) drug that restores the normal shape and function of altered filamin A, a scaffolding protein, in the brain.”

The company noted that “Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive brain disorder that destroys memory and thinking skills and that presently, there are no drug therapies to halt Alzheimer’s disease or to reverse its course.” The firm reported that there are approximately 5.8 million people in the U.S. who are currently living with Alzheimer’s disease.

Cassava Sciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in Austin, Tex. The company focuses its efforts on detecting and treating neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease. The firm stated that “it has combined state-of-the-art technology with new insights in neurobiology to develop novel solutions for Alzheimer’s disease, and owns worldwide development and commercial rights to its research programs in Alzheimer’s disease, and related technology, without royalty obligations to any third-party.” The firm mentioned that is also working on developing an investigational diagnostic called SavaDx in order to detect Alzheimer’s disease with a simple blood test.

Cassava Sciences started off the day with a market capitalization of around $50.6 million with approximately 24.78 million shares outstanding and a short interest of about 10.00%. SAVA shares opened nearly 17% higher today at $2.38 (+$0.34, +16.67%) over yesterday’s $2.04 closing price. The stock has traded today between $2.26 and $3.90 per share and is currently trading at $3.48 (+$1.44, +70.59%).

Sign up for our FREE newsletter at: www.streetwisereports.com/get-news

Disclosure:

1) Stephen Hytha compiled this article for Streetwise Reports LLC and provides services to Streetwise Reports as an independent contractor. He or members of his household own securities of the following companies mentioned in the article: None. He or members of his household are paid by the following companies mentioned in this article: None.

2) The following companies mentioned in this article are billboard sponsors of Streetwise Reports: None. Click here for important disclosures about sponsor fees.

3) Comments and opinions expressed are those of the specific experts and not of Streetwise Reports or its officers. The information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

4) The article does not constitute investment advice. Each reader is encouraged to consult with his or her individual financial professional and any action a reader takes as a result of information presented here is his or her own responsibility. By opening this page, each reader accepts and agrees to Streetwise Reports’ terms of use and full legal disclaimer. This article is not a solicitation for investment. Streetwise Reports does not render general or specific investment advice and the information on Streetwise Reports should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Streetwise Reports does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company mentioned on Streetwise Reports.

5) From time to time, Streetwise Reports LLC and its directors, officers, employees or members of their families, as well as persons interviewed for articles and interviews on the site, may have a long or short position in securities mentioned. Directors, officers, employees or members of their immediate families are prohibited from making purchases and/or sales of those securities in the open market or otherwise from the time of the interview or the decision to write an article until three business days after the publication of the interview or article. The foregoing prohibition does not apply to articles that in substance only restate previously published company releases.

6) This article does not constitute medical advice. Officers, employees and contributors to Streetwise Reports are not licensed medical professionals. Readers should always contact their healthcare professionals for medical advice.

( Companies Mentioned: SAVA:NASDAQ,

)