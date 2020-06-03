Canada maintains rate as growth seen resuming in Q3

Canada’s central bank left its benchmark interest rate steady, as expected, and while it maintained its commitment to continuing large-scale asset purchase until a economic recovery is under way, it also said strains in short-term funding markets had eased and the economy should resume growing in the third quarter of this year.
The Bank of Canada (BOC) kept its target for the overnight rate at the effective lower bound of 0.25 percent after cutting it three times in March this year by a total of 1.50 percentage points.
In contrast to its policy statement in April, when it said it was ready to adjust the scale and duration of its stimulus measures as necessary, BOC today signaled a more policy neutral stance, saying “any further policy actions would be calibrated to provide the necessary degree of monetary policy accommodation required to achieve the inflation target.”
BOC also voiced confidence Canada’s economy had avoided the most severe scenarios envisaged in its April monetary policy report, which laid out a range of possible economic outcomes rather than a base case projection due to the uncertainty about the length and containment of the Cover-19 pandemic.
“While the outlook for the second half of 2020 and beyond remains heavily clouded, the Bank expects the economy to resume growth in the third quarter,” BOC said, noting gross domestic product in the first quarter shrank 2.1 percent from the previous quarter, in the middle of the range seen in April due to the combined impact of falling oil prices and widespread shutdowns.
Economic output in the second quarter is likely to show a further decline of 10 to 20 percent as shutdowns and lower investment in the energy sector take a further toll on output, BOC said.
Consumer price inflation in Canada has also tumbled, hitting minus 0.2 percent in April, and BOC expects temporary factors to keep inflation below its target range of 2.0 percent, plus/minus 1 percentage point, in the near term.
It was the first drop in Canada’s consumer prices since September 2009.
After aggressive measures to ensure funding markets continued to function in March, BOC said strains had eased and it was reducing the frequency of its term repo operations to once a week and its program to purchase bankers’ acceptances to bi-weekly.
However, BOC said it was still ready to adjust these programs if market conditions warranted and it was continuing with its other programs of buying federal, provincial and corporate debt at their current frequency and scope.
“As market function improves and containment restrictions ease, the Bank’s focus will shift to supporting the resumption of growth in output and employment,” BOC said.
Today’s decision by BOC’s governing council marks a shift in leadership of the bank to Tiff Macklem from Stephen Poloz, who is retiring after 7 years.
Macklem, who lost out to Poloz as governor in 2013, participated in today’s meeting as an observer but the statement said he endorsed the decision and measures announced.
The Bank of Canada issued the following press release:
