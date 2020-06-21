Blackrock Gets a Chance to Become a Hero

By The Gold Report – Source: Bob Moriarty for Streetwise Reports 06/18/2020

Bob Moriarty of 321gold awaits results from this explorer’s drill program.

The market was waiting for definitive news from Blackrock Gold Corp. (BRC:TSX.V; BKRRF:OTCMKTS) about their upcoming drill program at Tonopah West. On the 17th of June the market got it and liked it a lot. The shares were up 18% on the day and 50% over the past three weeks.

Investors have been waiting patiently for assay results coming out from Blackrock’s Silver Cloud project. Some were in for assay six weeks ago and have yet to be released.

Management tells me the next big news will be coming from their Tonopah West Silver project where the company plans 16 RC holes for a total of 7,285 meters of drilling. That drill program has started and since it is RC drilling results could come out as early as the 1st or 2nd week of July.

Between 1900 and 1950 the Tonopah district produced 174 million ounces of silver and 1.8 million ounces of gold at a grade equivalent of 2,125 g/t Ag with a value today of about $1160 USD for the rock. Blackrock is being pretty smart with their drill plan. They plan on punching down where the greatest grades and thickness were from historical reports. It’s all well and good to determine what the total tonnage and grade is for the deposit but investors buy shares for the sizzle, not the steak.

If they hit over 2 kilo silver equivalent over a few meters they will look like a hero. If they don’t. . .

Blackrock is an advertiser. I have participated in several private placements so naturally I am biased. Their website is pretty good and presentation excellent.

Blackrock Gold Corp.

BRC-V $0.31 (Jun 18, 2020)

BKRRF-OTCBB 91 million shares

Blackrock Gold website.

Bob Moriarty

President: 321gold

Archives

321gold

Bob Moriarty founded 321gold.com, with his late wife, Barbara Moriarty, more than 16 years ago. They later added 321energy.com to cover oil, natural gas, gasoline, coal, solar, wind and nuclear energy. Both sites feature articles, editorial opinions, pricing figures and updates on current events affecting both sectors. Previously, Moriarty was a Marine F-4B and O-1 pilot with more than 832 missions in Vietnam. He holds 14 international aviation records.

Sign up for our FREE newsletter at: www.streetwisereports.com/get-news

Disclosure:

1) Bob Moriarty: I, or members of my immediate household or family, own shares of the following companies mentioned in this article: Blackrock Gold. Blackrock Gold is an advertiser on 321 Gold. I determined which companies would be included in this article based on my research and understanding of the sector.

2) The following companies mentioned are billboard sponsors of Streetwise Reports: None. Click here for important disclosures about sponsor fees.

3) Statements and opinions expressed are the opinions of the author and not of Streetwise Reports or its officers. The author is wholly responsible for the validity of the statements. The author was not paid by Streetwise Reports for this article. Streetwise Reports was not paid by the author to publish or syndicate this article. The information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Streetwise Reports requires contributing authors to disclose any shareholdings in, or economic relationships with, companies that they write about. Streetwise Reports relies upon the authors to accurately provide this information and Streetwise Reports has no means of verifying its accuracy.

4) The article does not constitute investment advice. Each reader is encouraged to consult with his or her individual financial professional and any action a reader takes as a result of information presented here is his or her own responsibility. By opening this page, each reader accepts and agrees to Streetwise Reports’ terms of use and full legal disclaimer. This article is not a solicitation for investment. Streetwise Reports does not render general or specific investment advice and the information on Streetwise Reports should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Streetwise Reports does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company mentioned on Streetwise Reports.

5) From time to time, Streetwise Reports LLC and its directors, officers, employees or members of their families, as well as persons interviewed for articles and interviews on the site, may have a long or short position in securities mentioned. Directors, officers, employees or members of their immediate families are prohibited from making purchases and/or sales of those securities in the open market or otherwise from the time of the interview or the decision to write an article until three business days after the publication of the interview or article. The foregoing prohibition does not apply to articles that in substance only restate previously published company releases.

( Companies Mentioned: BRC:TSX.V; BKRRF:OTCMKTS,

)