Biotech’s New Mesothelioma Trial Data Show Efficacy, Immunogenicity

By The Life Science Report

Source: Streetwise Reports 06/24/2020

These results of a study evaluating Targovax’s lead candidate are reviewed and commented on in an H.C. Wainwright & Co. report.

In a June 22 research note, H.C. Wainwright & Co. analyst Joseph Pantginis reported that Targovax ASA’s (TRVX:OSE) ONCOS-102, in trial results, showed efficacy and immunogenicity in malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM) patients at 12 months post treatment.

ONCOS-102, Targovax’s lead candidate, is an oncolytic adenovirus containing an immune-stimulating transgene. It recently was assessed in the randomized Phase 1/2 trial in combination with standard of care chemotherapy in 31 patients with MPM. In the study, the 20 members of the experimental group received both treatments whereas the 11 in the control group were treated only with standard of care chemotherapy.

Pantginis reviewed the study findings at 12 months and commented, “Given the potent immunogenicity, the data provide a strong rationale for the use of ONCOS-102 to enhance patients’ responses to checkpoint inhibitor regimens and ameliorate outcomes.”

Specifically, the data show that ONCOS-102-treated patients experienced clinical benefits that those in the control group did not experience or experienced to a lesser extent. Those benefits included increased infiltration of cytotoxic T cells in the tumor, upregulation in the expression of genes associated with adaptive immunity and cytotoxicity, polarization of macrophages toward the M1 pro-inflammatory anti-tumor phenotype and increased PD-L1 expression.

The trial results, Pantginis wrote, confirmed the previously reported 8.9 months of median progression-free survival, which compares to 7.6 months among the control group and 5.77.3 months historically for standard of care.

The survival rate among the patients who received the treatment combination was encouraging, at 64%, versus 50% among the control group patients, Pantginis noted.

The study findings also confirmed ONCOS-102’s mechanism of action, which is “enhancing immune responses and modulating the tumor microenvironment and its consequent correlation with positive outcomes,” relayed Pantginis. This suggests that “ONCOS-102 in combination with chemotherapy achieves responses with an extent similar to those obtained with CKI.”

As such, Norway-based Targovax next plans to conduct one or more triple combination studies, testing ONCOS-102 plus standard of care chemotherapy plus a checkpoint inhibitor, in firstline MPM patients.

Pantginis concluded that all of the positive mesothelioma data Targovax has accumulated to date “provide strong rationale for moving mesothelioma forward as first path to market.”

H.C. Wainwright & Co. has a Buy rating and an NOK19 per share price target on Targovax, the stock of which is currently trading at about NOK7.32 per share.

