15 Jun

AUDUSD Analysis: Ready to Publish Australian Labor Market Data

June 15, 2020

By IFCMarkets

The downward movement means the weakening of the Australian dollar against the US dollar. The main reasons for this may be the worsening of US-Chinese trade relations. China is the main buyer of Australian commodities. In the 1st quarter of 2020 Australia’s GDP fell by 1.4%, which is generally normal amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Key macroeconomic data seem rather neutral, except for the situation on the labor market. Unemployment in Australia in April hit a 5-year high of 6.2%. May data will be published on Thursday morning, June 18th. The forecasts are very optimistic. If the reality turns out to be worse, then this may strengthen the emerging Australian dollar correction. In the meantime, the decline is more technical in nature. There has been a correction after an increase of 27% from the 18-year low in March this year.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Buy
MA(200) Neutral
Fractals Neutral
Parabolic SAR Sell
Bollinger Bands Neutral

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Sell
Buy stop Below 0.679
Stop loss Above 0.709

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

