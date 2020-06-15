AUDUSD Analysis: Ready to Publish Australian Labor Market Data

By IFCMarkets
Ready to Publish Australian Labor Market Data
The downward movement means the weakening of the Australian dollar against the US dollar. The main reasons for this may be the worsening of US-Chinese trade relations. China is the main buyer of Australian commodities. In the 1st quarter of 2020 Australia’s GDP fell by 1.4%, which is generally normal amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Key macroeconomic data seem rather neutral, except for the situation on the labor market. Unemployment in Australia in April hit a 5-year high of 6.2%. May data will be published on Thursday morning, June 18th. The forecasts are very optimistic. If the reality turns out to be worse, then this may strengthen the emerging Australian dollar correction. In the meantime, the decline is more technical in nature. There has been a correction after an increase of 27% from the 18-year low in March this year.
|Indicator
|VALUE
|Signal
|RSI
|Neutral
|MACD
|Buy
|MA(200)
|Neutral
|Fractals
|Neutral
|Parabolic SAR
|Sell
|Bollinger Bands
|Neutral
Summary of technical analysis
|Order
|Sell
|Buy stop
|Below 0.679
|Stop loss
|Above 0.709
Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets
Free Reports:
Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.
Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter