02 Jun

AUDUSD Analysis: Higher than expected Australia’s current account surplus bullish for AUDUSD

June 2, 2020

By IFCMarkets

Higher than expected Australia’s current account surplus bullish for AUDUSD

Australia’s current account surplus rose more than expected in first quarter: the current account surplus jumped to A$8.4 billion in Q1 from A$1.7 billion for the last three months of the 2019, when an increase to 6.3 billion was expected. This is bullish for AUDUSD.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Buy
Donchian Channel Neutral
MA(200) Buy
Fractals Buy
Parabolic SAR Buy

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Buy
Buy stop Above 0.6868
Stop loss Below 0.6774

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

