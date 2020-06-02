AUDUSD Analysis: Higher than expected Australia’s current account surplus bullish for AUDUSD

By IFCMarkets
Higher than expected Australia’s current account surplus bullish for AUDUSD
Australia’s current account surplus rose more than expected in first quarter: the current account surplus jumped to A$8.4 billion in Q1 from A$1.7 billion for the last three months of the 2019, when an increase to 6.3 billion was expected. This is bullish for AUDUSD.
|Indicator
|VALUE
|Signal
|RSI
|Neutral
|MACD
|Buy
|Donchian Channel
|Neutral
|MA(200)
|Buy
|Fractals
|Buy
|Parabolic SAR
|Buy
Summary of technical analysis
|Order
|Buy
|Buy stop
|Above 0.6868
|Stop loss
|Below 0.6774
