10-Year Note Speculators add to bearish bets after 2 down weeks

By CountingPips.com

10-Year Note Non-Commercial Speculator Positions:

Large bond speculators increased their bearish net positions in the 10-Year Note futures markets this week, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on Friday.

The non-commercial futures contracts of 10-Year Note futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net position of -52,920 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday June 2nd. This was a weekly change of -14,864 net contracts from the previous week which had a total of -38,056 net contracts.

The week’s net position was the result of the gross bullish position (longs) increasing by 19,225 contracts (to a weekly total of 677,851 contracts) while the gross bearish position (shorts) rose by 34,089 contracts for the week (to a total of 730,771 contracts).

10-Year Speculators raised their bearish bets for the first time in the past three weeks. The previous two weeks had seen the speculative position remove +113,431 contracts from the bearish level and brought the overall spec standing to the least bearish level since April. Overall, the current speculator level is pretty much at a neutral level in the bigger picture while the 10-Year Note price remains elevated in a historical context.

10-Year Note Commercial Positions:

The commercial traders position, hedgers or traders engaged in buying and selling for business purposes, totaled a net position of 18,498 contracts on the week. This was a weekly boost of 25,292 contracts from the total net of -6,794 contracts reported the previous week.

10-Year Note Futures:

Over the same weekly reporting time-frame, from Tuesday to Tuesday, the 10-Year Note Futures (Front Month) closed at approximately $139.18 which was an uptick of $0.23 from the previous close of $138.95, according to unofficial market data.

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) as well as the commercial traders (hedgers & traders for business purposes) were positioned in the futures markets. The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators). Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).

Article By CountingPips.com