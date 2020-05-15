15 May

Xiaomi, Alps Electric, ThyssenKrupp AG & MBIA lead Weekly Top Gainers/Losers

May 15, 2020

By IFCMarkets

Top Gainers – The World Market

World oil prices continued to rise for the 2nd week in a row. Since May 1, OPEC + countries have limited production by 10 million barrels per day. Some US shale companies joined them. A number of countries reported mitigation of quarantine requirements in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic from May 11-12. All this contributed to an increase in oil demand. Accordingly, oil and trading instruments based on it have emerged as top gainers and losers. Amid the risks of another worsening of the US-China trade war, the yen and the Swiss franc strengthened.

1. Xiaomi Corporation – a Chinese manufacturer of smartphones and Internet devices.

2. Alps Electric Co. Ltd. – a Japanese manufacturer of electronic parts and audio equipment.

 Top Losers – The World Market

1. ThyssenKrupp AG – a German steelmaking company.

2. MBIA Inc. – an American financial and insurance company.

 Top Gainers – Foreign Exchange Market (Forex)

1. USDCZK, USDMXN – the growth of these charts means the strengthening of the US dollar against the Czech koruna and the Mexican peso.

2. AUDNZD, AUDJPY – the growth of these charts means the strengthening of the Australian dollar against the New Zealand dollar and the Japanese yen.

 Top Losers – Foreign Exchange Market (Forex)

1. GBPAUD, GBPSEK – the drop of these charts means the weakening of the British pound against the Australian dollar and Swedish krona.

2. EURTRY, USDTRY – the drop these charts means the weakening of the US dollar against the Turkish lira.

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

Note:
