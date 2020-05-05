XAUUSD Holds Steady Ahead Of A Breakout

By Orbex
Gold prices are trading modestly flat with the bias staying mixed at the moment.
Price action is caught between the resistance and support levels of 1712.50 and 1691.75.
A breakout from this range could see a short term direction forming.
So far, price action has been forming a lower high which suggests a possible move lower.
But, gold prices need to close below the previous local lows of 1671.95 to confirm the downside bias.
