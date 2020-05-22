WTI Oil, ThyssenKrupp, Arconic & Brookfield lead Weekly Top Gainers/Losers

By IFCMarkets

Top Gainers – The World Market

World oil prices continued to rise and oil-based instruments appeared among the leaders of growth. Currencies of commodity-dependent countries such as Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Mexico, South Africa were in high demand.

1. &WTI/JPY – a personal oil composite instrument WTI in Japanese yen.

2. Light Sweet Crude Oil (WTI) – American crude oil..

Top Losers – The World Market

1. XAUOIL – a gold instrument Gold against WTI oil.

2. &GAS/OIL – a personal composite instrument the US natural gas against the US oil

Top Gainers – Foreign Exchange Market (Forex)

1. AUDJPY, CADJPY – the growth of these charts means the weakening of the Japanese yen against the Australian and Canadian dollars.

2. AUDCHF, NZDJPY – the growth of these charts means the strengthening of the Australian dollar against the Swiss franc and the strengthening of the New Zealand dollar against the Japanese yen.

Top Losers – Foreign Exchange Market (Forex)

1. USDMXN, EURMXN – the decrease of these charts means the strengthening of the Mexican peso against the US dollar and the euro.

2. USDZAR, USDTRY – the decrease of these charts means the weakening of the US dollar against the South African rand and Turkish lira.

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

Note:

This overview has an informative and tutorial character and is published for free. All the data, included in the overview, are received from public sources, recognized as more or less reliable. Moreover, there is no guarantee that the indicated information is full and precise. Overviews are not updated. The whole information in each overview, including opinion, indicators, charts and anything else, is provided only for familiarization purposes and is not financial advice or а recommendation. The whole text and its any part, as well as the charts cannot be considered as an offer to make a deal with any asset. IFC Markets and its employees under any circumstances are not liable for any action taken by someone else during or after reading the overview.