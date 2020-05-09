WTI Crude Oil speculators sharply reduced bullish bets for 1st time in 5 weeks

By CountingPips.com – Receive our weekly COT Reports by Email

WTI Crude Oil Non-Commercial Speculator Positions:

Large energy speculators strongly cut back on their bullish net positions in the WTI Crude Oil futures markets this week, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on Friday.

The non-commercial futures contracts of WTI Crude Oil futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net position of 530,612 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday May 5th. This was a weekly decrease of -58,776 net contracts from the previous week which had a total of 589,388 net contracts.

The week’s net position was the result of the gross bullish position (longs) decreasing by -14,866 contracts (to a weekly total of 722,912 contracts) while the gross bearish position (shorts) increased by 43,910 contracts for the week (to a total of 192,300 contracts).

Crude Oil speculators reduced their bullish positions this week for the first time in the past five weeks. The previous four weeks had added a total of +154,280 contracts to the bullish standing and pushed the net position to the highest level in 90 weeks, dating back to August 7th of 2018. Despite this week’s drawback, the current bullish position remains above the weekly average of spec positions which is a total of +472,619 contracts through May 5th.

WTI Crude Oil Commercial Positions:

The commercial traders position, hedgers or traders engaged in buying and selling for business purposes, totaled a net position of -536,898 contracts on the week. This was a weekly advance of 53,387 contracts from the total net of -590,285 contracts reported the previous week.

WTI Crude Oil Futures:

Over the same weekly reporting time-frame, from Tuesday to Tuesday, the WTI Crude Oil Futures (Front Month) closed at approximately $24.56 which was a gain of $12.22 from the previous close of $12.34, according to unofficial market data.

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) as well as the commercial traders (hedgers & traders for business purposes) were positioned in the futures markets. The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators). Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).

Article By CountingPips.com – Receive our weekly COT Reports by Email