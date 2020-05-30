WTI Crude Oil Speculators edged their bullish bets lower for 1st time in 3 weeks

WTI Crude Oil Non-Commercial Speculator Positions:

Large energy speculators decreased their bullish net positions in the WTI Crude Oil futures markets this week, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on Friday.

The non-commercial futures contracts of WTI Crude Oil futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net position of 542,574 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday May 26th. This was a weekly decline of -1,029 net contracts from the previous week which had a total of 543,603 net contracts.

The week’s net position was the result of the gross bullish position (longs) advancing by 9,217 contracts (to a weekly total of 701,234 contracts) while the gross bearish position (shorts) rose by 10,246 contracts for the week (to a total of 158,660 contracts) to create the -1,029 net position.

Crude oil speculative positions fell slightly this week after two weeks of gaining bullish bets. Speculator positions, despite this week’s decline, have been strongly bullish in the past few months as long positions have risen in six out of the past eight weeks and added a total of +107,466 contracts to the bullish standing. The bullish position has now had a weekly total of more than +500,000 net contracts for seven straight weeks which is the first time this has happened since the August-October 2018 time-frame.

WTI Crude Oil Commercial Positions:

The commercial traders position, hedgers or traders engaged in buying and selling for business purposes, totaled a net position of -571,140 contracts on the week. This was a weekly rise of 3,815 contracts from the total net of -574,955 contracts reported the previous week.

WTI Crude Oil Futures:

Over the same weekly reporting time-frame, from Tuesday to Tuesday, the WTI Crude Oil Futures (Front Month) closed at approximately $34.35 which was a gain of $2.39 from the previous close of $31.96, according to unofficial market data.

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) as well as the commercial traders (hedgers & traders for business purposes) were positioned in the futures markets. The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators). Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).

