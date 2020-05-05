05 May

WTI Crude Oil Rally Continues For The Fourth Consecutive Session

May 5, 2020

By Orbex

WTI Crude oil prices are up nearly 12% on the day. It was the fourth consecutive session of gains.

With the price level at 17.80 being cleared, crude oil prices could be likely targeting the double bottom pattern’s target price of 25.00.

However, any short term declines will come at a risk of prices retesting the 17.80 level.

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





As long as support holds up, the upside bias remains in play.

In the event that oil prices slip below 17.80, we expect the double bottom pattern to be invalidated.

By Orbex

 

Energy Financial News
What determines the value of cryptocurrencies? May 5, 2020 - By Michael Kuchar When compared to fiat currencies, cryptocurrencies are not backed by central governments as a legal tender. Central governments state that their currency has a particular value, and the parties in a transaction trust the stated value. Most…
Coronavirus medical costs could soar into hundreds of billions as more Americans become infected May 4, 2020 - By Bruce Y. Lee, City University of New York As states push to reopen businesses, arguing their economies are losing too much money under current coronavirus precautions, they can’t ignore the other side of the economic equation – the one…
Bitcoin Trades Like the S&P 500, and is Testing Resistance May 4, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - If you pay attention to the trends taking place on the Weekly Bitcoin chart, you’ll notice that it has reacted to the global market Covid-19 trends almost exclusively since the beginning of 2020.  After the end of…