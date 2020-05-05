WTI Crude Oil Rally Continues For The Fourth Consecutive Session

By Orbex
WTI Crude oil prices are up nearly 12% on the day. It was the fourth consecutive session of gains.
With the price level at 17.80 being cleared, crude oil prices could be likely targeting the double bottom pattern’s target price of 25.00.
However, any short term declines will come at a risk of prices retesting the 17.80 level.
Free Reports:
Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.
Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter
As long as support holds up, the upside bias remains in play.
In the event that oil prices slip below 17.80, we expect the double bottom pattern to be invalidated.
By Orbex