20 May

WTI Crude Oil Pauses As Bias Remains Bullish

May 20, 2020

By Orbex

Crude oil prices continue to trade higher. But prices are easing back after WTI crude oil rose to a two-month high in the previous session.

The minor pullback could potentially see the bullish momentum pushing prices higher.

The main resistance level at 33.66 remains within reach. But expect the gains to stall near this level in the near term.

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





Unless WTI crude oil breaks out above the 33.66 convincingly, we expect some consolidation to take place.

The downside for the moment is at the 27.95 level, but we could expect a reversal with a higher low forming above the 27.95 handle.

By Orbex

 

Energy Financial News
Gold, Silver, Miners Teater On The Brink Of A Breakout May 20, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - This week has been a wild and emotional one and it’s just started! With Monday’s big pop in the stock indexes, the big rally was based on vaccine news and bullish comments from the fed, convincing most…
And Here Comes Whirlaway!: What Silver and the Horse Have in Common May 19, 2020 - Sector expert Michael Ballanger anticipates the come-from-behind winning run of silver. By The Gold Report - Source: Michael Ballanger for Streetwise Reports   05/18/2020 In the late 1930s, a young stallion was born in Lexington, Ky., at the legendary Calumet Farm,…
An Eye-Opening Perspective: Emerging Markets and Epidemics May 19, 2020 - By Elliott Wave International - People across the entire planet remain very much aware of the COVID-19 health threat. The global disruption associated with the pandemic far surpasses other major health scares in modern history. Even so, you may recall…