With This Gold Company, It’s Time for Investors to Start Looking Forward

By The Gold Report

Source: Clive Maund for Streetwise Reports 05/12/2020

Technical analyst Clive Maund discusses why he is upbeat about Tanzanian Gold.

Tanzanian Gold Corp. (TRX:NYSE; TNX:TSX) stock got clobbered by a big financing last December, and then it got beaten down further to a low in March when the entire market caved in, including gold stocks, so it has remained “under a cloud” since the financing, never really recovering with the sector in April, and it is only in the past week that it has started to perk up, as we can see on its latest 6-month chart below.

It is now clear that a base pattern has been building out since last December that has allowed time for sentiment to recover and for its moving averages to start to swing into a more positive alignment. An especially positive development is the improvement in the volume pattern that has led to a marked improvement in the Accumulation line in recent weeks. This, coupled with momentum (MACD) swinging positive, suggests that it is getting ready to break out of this base pattern at last.

It is thus encouraging to see that on the 18-month chart it has broken out of the downtrend in force from last July just over the past week. This chart also shows that, in addition to the nearby resistance level marking the upper boundary of the recent base pattern, there is another level of significant resistance on the way up centered on 75 cents, however, given how rapidly the outlook for gold is improving, it is considered unlikely that these resistance levels will prove to be much of an impediment.

On the fundamental front there have been a string of very positive developments for the company this year, which include:

Zooming out again, the 6-year plus chart shows to advantage the entire giant base pattern that has formed in Tanzanian Gold at a low level since early 2015. This chart begins to make clear how historically cheap the stock is.

Finally, the 18-year chart makes the stock look even more cheap as we can see that it is now at a very low price compared to the heady days of the 2000s and going into 2011, when hope triumphed over reason. The ironic thing is that, now that the company is much closer to attaining its goals with respect to the development of its mines, against the background of a gold price that is headed to the moon, because of the impending hyperinflation which the Fed is already enthusiastically feeding, the stock price is historically at a very low level, way below where it was in the 2000s, implying that we should soon see the triumph of reason over despair.

Tanzanian Gold Corp. was mentioned as a most promising gold stock in the Precious Metals Sector Alert posted at 3.30 pm last Thursday and it was nice to see your buying drive a sharp move higher in the stock during the last half hour of trading.

The conclusion is that Tanzanian Gold is a strong buy here for all time frames, only qualified by the observation that we could see a minor dip over the short-term as it is a little overbought, although there may be no dip at all.

Tanzanian Gold website.

Tanzanian Gold Corp, TRX, TRX.ASE, trading at $0.62, closed at A$0.623 on 8th May 2020.

Originally posted at 1.50 pm EDT on CliveMaund.com on 8th May 2020.

Clive Maund has been president of www.clivemaund.com, a successful resource sector website, since its inception in 2003. He has 30 years’ experience in technical analysis and has worked for banks, commodity brokers and stockbrokers in the City of London. He holds a Diploma in Technical Analysis from the UK Society of Technical Analysts.

Sign up for our FREE newsletter at: www.streetwisereports.com/get-news

Disclosure:

1) Clive Maund: I, or members of my immediate household or family, own shares of the following companies mentioned in this article: None. I personally am, or members of my immediate household or family are, paid by the following companies mentioned in this article: None. My company has a financial relationship with the following companies mentioned in this article: None. CliveMaund.com disclosures below. I determined which companies would be included in this article based on my research and understanding of the sector.

2) The following companies mentioned in this article are billboard sponsors of Streetwise Reports: None. Click here for important disclosures about sponsor fees.

3) Statements and opinions expressed are the opinions of the author and not of Streetwise Reports or its officers. The author is wholly responsible for the validity of the statements. The author was not paid by Streetwise Reports for this article. Streetwise Reports was not paid by the author to publish or syndicate this article. The information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Streetwise Reports requires contributing authors to disclose any shareholdings in, or economic relationships with, companies that they write about. Streetwise Reports relies upon the authors to accurately provide this information and Streetwise Reports has no means of verifying its accuracy.

4) This article does not constitute investment advice. Each reader is encouraged to consult with his or her individual financial professional and any action a reader takes as a result of information presented here is his or her own responsibility. By opening this page, each reader accepts and agrees to Streetwise Reports’ terms of use and full legal disclaimer. This article is not a solicitation for investment. Streetwise Reports does not render general or specific investment advice and the information on Streetwise Reports should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Streetwise Reports does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company mentioned on Streetwise Reports.

5) From time to time, Streetwise Reports LLC and its directors, officers, employees or members of their families, as well as persons interviewed for articles and interviews on the site, may have a long or short position in securities mentioned. Directors, officers, employees or members of their immediate families are prohibited from making purchases and/or sales of those securities in the open market or otherwise from the time of the interview or the decision to write an article until three business days after the publication of the interview or article. The foregoing prohibition does not apply to articles that in substance only restate previously published company releases.

Charts provided by the author.

CliveMaund.com Disclosure:

The above represents the opinion and analysis of Mr Maund, based on data available to him, at the time of writing. Mr. Maund’s opinions are his own, and are not a recommendation or an offer to buy or sell securities. Mr. Maund is an independent analyst who receives no compensation of any kind from any groups, individuals or corporations mentioned in his reports. As trading and investing in any financial markets may involve serious risk of loss, Mr. Maund recommends that you consult with a qualified investment advisor, one licensed by appropriate regulatory agencies in your legal jurisdiction and do your own due diligence and research when making any kind of a transaction with financial ramifications. Although a qualified and experienced stock market analyst, Clive Maund is not a Registered Securities Advisor. Therefore Mr. Maund’s opinions on the market and stocks can only be construed as a solicitation to buy and sell securities when they are subject to the prior approval and endorsement of a Registered Securities Advisor operating in accordance with the appropriate regulations in your area of jurisdiction.

( Companies Mentioned: TRX:NYSE; TNX:TSX,

)