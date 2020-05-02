VIX Speculators sharply dropped bearish bets to 4-week low

VIX Non-Commercial Speculator Positions:

Large volatility speculators reduced their bearish net positions in the VIX futures markets this week, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on Friday.

The non-commercial futures contracts of VIX futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net position of -18,971 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday April 28th. This was a weekly change of 13,256 net contracts from the previous week which had a total of -32,227 net contracts.

The week’s net position was the result of the gross bullish position (longs) gaining by 466 contracts (to a weekly total of 50,926 contracts) while the gross bearish position (shorts) decreased by -12,790 contracts for the week (to a total of 69,897 contracts).

VIX speculative positions fell for a second straight week and have now declined by 14,528 contracts over the past two weeks. The net position, despite the ongoing volatility, has not been in a bullish level since January 8th of 2019, which dates back sixty-eight weeks.

An interesting aspect of this week’s data is how low open interest has fallen in the VIX futures market. This week had a total open interest (open contracts in the market) of just +210,666 contracts on Tuesday, the lowest level since February 2012. For comparison, OI was as high as +434,583 contracts on March 17th and has steadily weakened further since, confirmation of traders pulling back from this market.

VIX Commercial Positions:

The commercial traders position, hedgers or traders engaged in buying and selling for business purposes, totaled a net position of 25,150 contracts on the week. This was a weekly loss of -5,256 contracts from the total net of 30,406 contracts reported the previous week.

VIX Futures:

Over the same weekly reporting time-frame, from Tuesday to Tuesday, the VIX Futures (Front Month) closed at approximately $34.175 which was a shortfall of $-7.6 from the previous close of $41.775, according to unofficial market data.

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) as well as the commercial traders (hedgers & traders for business purposes) were positioned in the futures markets. The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators). Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).

