27 May

USDJPY Analysis: Declining consumer prices in Japan bullish for USDJPY

May 27, 2020

By IFCMarkets

Core consumer prices declined in Japan in April: core CPI declined 0.1% in April after 0.1% increase in March, when no change was expected. This is bullish for USDJPY.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Buy
MACD Buy
Donchian Channel Buy
Fractals Neutral
Parabolic SAR Buy

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Buy
Buy stop Above 107.73
Stop loss Below 107.43

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

