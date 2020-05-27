USDJPY Analysis: Declining consumer prices in Japan bullish for USDJPY

By IFCMarkets
Declining consumer prices in Japan bullish for USDJPY
Core consumer prices declined in Japan in April: core CPI declined 0.1% in April after 0.1% increase in March, when no change was expected. This is bullish for USDJPY.
|Indicator
|VALUE
|Signal
|RSI
|Buy
|MACD
|Buy
|Donchian Channel
|Buy
|Fractals
|Neutral
|Parabolic SAR
|Buy
Summary of technical analysis
|Order
|Buy
|Buy stop
|Above 107.73
|Stop loss
|Below 107.43
