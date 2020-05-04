USDCHF Analysis: Contraction in Switzerland’s manufacturing sector bullish for USDCHF

By IFCMarkets
Continuing contraction in Switzerland’s manufacturing sector bullish for USDCHF
Switzerland’s manufacturing sector contraction accelerated in April: the manufacturing PMI declined to 40.7 from 43.7 in March, according to Procure trade association for purchasing and supply management. Readings below 50 indicate industry contraction. This is bullish for USDCHF.
|Indicator
|VALUE
|Signal
|RSI
|Neutral
|MACD
|Buy
|Donchian Channel
|Neutral
|MA(200)
|Sell
|Fractals
|Buy
|Parabolic SAR
|Buy
Summary of technical analysis
|Order
|Buy
|Buy stop
|Above 0.9653
|Stop loss
|Below 0.9627
Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets
