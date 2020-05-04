04 May

USDCHF Analysis: Contraction in Switzerland’s manufacturing sector bullish for USDCHF

May 4, 2020

By IFCMarkets

Continuing contraction in Switzerland’s manufacturing sector bullish for USDCHF

Switzerland’s manufacturing sector contraction accelerated in April: the manufacturing PMI declined to 40.7 from 43.7 in March, according to Procure trade association for purchasing and supply management. Readings below 50 indicate industry contraction. This is bullish for USDCHF.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Buy
Donchian Channel Neutral
MA(200) Sell
Fractals Buy
Parabolic SAR Buy

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Buy
Buy stop Above 0.9653
Stop loss Below 0.9627

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

