05 May

USDCHF Analysis: Consumer prices deflation in Switzerland bullish for USDCHF

May 5, 2020

By IFCMarkets

Consumer prices deflation in Switzerland bullish for USDCHF

Switzerland’s consumer prices deflated in April: the Consumer Price Index declined 0.4% in April after 0.1% increase in March, when a 0.1% decline was expected. This is bullish for USDCHF.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Buy
Donchian Channel Neutral
MA(200) Sell
Fractals Buy
Parabolic SAR Buy

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Buy
Buy stop Above 0.9721
Stop loss Below 0.9646

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





Forex and Currency News
What determines the value of cryptocurrencies? May 5, 2020 - By Michael Kuchar When compared to fiat currencies, cryptocurrencies are not backed by central governments as a legal tender. Central governments state that their currency has a particular value, and the parties in a transaction trust the stated value. Most…
Coronavirus medical costs could soar into hundreds of billions as more Americans become infected May 4, 2020 - By Bruce Y. Lee, City University of New York As states push to reopen businesses, arguing their economies are losing too much money under current coronavirus precautions, they can’t ignore the other side of the economic equation – the one…
Bitcoin Trades Like the S&P 500, and is Testing Resistance May 4, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - If you pay attention to the trends taking place on the Weekly Bitcoin chart, you’ll notice that it has reacted to the global market Covid-19 trends almost exclusively since the beginning of 2020.  After the end of…