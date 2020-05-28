28 May

USD Continues to Soften Amid Improving Investor Sentiment

May 28, 2020

By Orbex

EURUSD Struggles To Breakout Above 1.1000 Handle

The euro currency is on the front foot as prices once again rose to test the 1.1000 level.

A brief breakout above this level led prices to intraday highs of 1.1030 before settling back under 1.1000.

Despite attempts to push higher, price action remains questionable.

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





Unless there is a strong breakout, the current moves could quickly fade away.

Alternately, if EURUSD manages to establish support near the 1.1000 level, this could give the upside a bit of a push.

The next main level of interest is at 1.1132.

Sterling Retraces Gains, But Upside Bias Builds Up

The Pound sterling briefly rose to highs of 1.2364 before retreating lower.

Price action is currently back near the price level of 1.2275. Given that this proved to be a resistance level, the retest will likely establish it as support.

A successful rebound off 1.2275 will confirm further upside in GBPUSD.

The next main target is at 1.2425 where resistance will most likely keep a lid on further gains.

For the moment, the reversal near 1.2275 is important. A close below this level will invalidate the bullish bias.

Crude Oil Slips Back Below The $33.66 Technical Resistance

WTI Crude oil prices gave back the gains from earlier this week as prices are trading softer.

The commodity is trading near the 33.66 level which has been somewhat difficult to break past.

But, the Stochastics oscillator is positioned bullishly and this could trigger further upside.

A strong close is needed to confirm the upside which will see the commodity rising to the levels near $40.

XAUUSD Extends Declines As Further Downside In Scope

Gold prices are pushing lower after the precious metal failed to find support at 1717.65.

The breakdown below this level has led to gold falling over 0.80% intraday.

Prices are now trading off a minor support level at 1696.50.

If this level holds, we expect some consolidation with the price levels.

Alternatively, a break down below 1696.50 will see gold prices falling back to lower support near 1671.95.

This will mark a much-anticipated correction in gold prices in the longer-term horizon.

By Orbex

Financial News Forex and Currency News
M2 Velocity Collapses – Could A Bottom In Capital Velocity Be Setting Up? May 28, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - M2 Velocity is the measurement of capital circulating within the economy.  The faster capital circulates within the economy, the more that capital is being deployed within the economy to create output and opportunities for economic growth.  When…
Stocks: What to Make of the Day-Trading Frenzy May 28, 2020 - By Elliott Wave International Many stock market investors believe that prices have already bottomed. Numerous banks, brokers and financial firms have issued statements saying as much. Indeed, the May Elliott Wave Theorist, a monthly publication which has offered analysis of…
Mexican workers in US are sending record money home despite coronavirus-related economic shutdowns May 28, 2020 - By Araby Smyth, University of Kentucky One might think Mexican immigrants in the U.S. would be sending less money home to their families as a result of the coronavirus. The 11.2 million people of Mexican origin living in the United…