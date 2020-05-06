US stock market is trying to keep growing

The euro is getting cheaper today for the third day in a row after the German High Court ordered the ECB to report for the purchase of bonds under the TLTRO program within 3 months. In the event of a negative development, the court may exclude the Bundesbank from ECB measures designed to weaken the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the European economy. The probability of this is still low, but the fact of going to court indicates disagreements in the distribution of economic aid among the EU countries. Another factor in the euro’s fall was the publication of the Markit Manufacturing PMI in the EU for April, which turned out to be worse than forecasts. GBPUSD again failed to overcome the psychological level of 1.26 and dropped slightly. The continuing uncertainty about the conditions of Brexit in trade between Britain and the EU contributed to the weakening of the pound. Note that by the end of June, the parties must agree on extension of the transitional period until December 31 this year. Without a mutual trade agreement, Britain will have to trade with the European Union under the rules of the World Trade Organization. They are much less profitable, which can significantly weaken the pound and the entire British economy.