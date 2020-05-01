Tullow Oil, Harley-Davidson, Barclays & GAS/OIL lead Weekly Top Gainers/Losers

Top Gainers – The World Market

Oil quotes stabilized in the world market. Starting May 1, OPEC countries will limit оил production by 10 million barrels per day. Almost immediately after that, the United States and Canada are going to consider joining this restriction. A number of countries have eased quarantine requirements. All this contributed to a slight increase in oil demand. Accordingly, the currencies of commodity countries, such as the Russian ruble, the Australian and New Zealand dollars, the South African rand, strengthened, as well as the stocks of oil companies.

1. Tullow Oil PLC – a British oil and gas company.

2. Harley-Davidson, Inc. – an American motorcycle manufacturer.

Top Losers – The World Market

1. &GAS/OIL – the personal composite instrument Natural Gas at the Henry Hub terminal against the WTI American oil.

2. XAUOIL – the gold instrument Gold vs WTI oil.

Top Gainers – Foreign Exchange Market (Forex)

1. AUDCHF, AUDUSD – the growth of these charts means the strengthening of the Australian dollar against the American dollar and the Swiss franc.

2. NZDCHF, AUDJPY – the growth of these charts means the weakening of the Swiss franc against the New Zealand dollar and the Japanese yen against the Australian dollar.

Top Losers – Foreign Exchange Market (Forex)

1. USDRUB, EURRUB – the drop of these charts means the strengthening of the Russian ruble against the US dollar and the euro.

2. USDZAR, EURZAR – the drop of these charts means the weakening of the US dollar and the euro against the South African rand.

